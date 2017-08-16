Environment Minister Calls for More Reforestation Initiatives

The Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources has called for massive reforestation programmes in a bid to reverse the current trend of forest depletion.

He thus appealed to all Gambians to embrace the reforestation initiatives so as to restore the country’s fast depleting forest cover.

Lamin B. Dibba was speaking recently during activities marking National Tree Planting exercise held at Bijilo Forestry Park.

He outlined that the huge areas of degraded forest are due to a combination of factors, including frequent bushfire, illegal cutting of trees and droughts among a host of others.

“The rate of lost trees and their diversity in the country as revealed by the National Forest Assessment (NFA) of 2009 and2 010 has been quite alarming and has been a concern to all nature lovers. Therefore, to mitigate this situation, massive replacements are necessary, thus the national tree planting exercise is a respond to this demand,”he added.

Minister Dibba thus implored on communities to further embrace the participatory forest management approach initiated by the Department of Forestry so that more forest resources are managed in a sustainable manner.

The director of forestry, Muhamned Jaiteh underscored the importance of the exercise, further calling on communities to play a crucial role in protecting the planted trees.

“It is important to remind everyone that tree planting is one thing but the most important is to take good care for the planted seedlings to ensure their survival by protecting them against fires, animals and all other forms of destruction, particularly during the period of the dry season” he added.

Lamin Jawara, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Natural Resources, commended the participants for the move, acknowledging that sustainable development cannot happen in the absence of a well preserve and protected environment.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow