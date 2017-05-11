Environment Ministry Temporary Reopens Exportation of Timber Trade

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources is hereby informing the general public that the timber re-export trade will be reopened for a period of 10 weeks with effect from 15th May 2017, to evacuate timber logs that got stranded in the country at the time of closure.

Affected and concerned businesses are therefore requested to apply for either Wood Re-export Permit or Movement Permit. All applications should be addresses to the Ministry of Environment, GIEPA House, 48 Kairaba Avenue, not later than Friday, 12th May 2017 at 4:00pm.

For further information on the eligibility criteria for both Movement Permit and Wood Re-export Permit, please visit and or contact the Ministry of Environment, GIEPA House, 48 Kairaba Avenue on 4399446\4399503.

The general public is informed that this is not meant to evacuate the stranded timber logs within the country and not meant for any new stock. Thus anyone caught bringing into the country new logs during this period will face the full force of the law and may have his logs confiscated.

Please note that NO applications will be considered after the deadline of 12th May 2017.

by Awa Gassama