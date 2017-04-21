EU, AAITG Hand-over D2M Garden Project to Kumbaney Community

The European Union (EU) in partnership with Action Aid International The Gambia (AAITG) on Wednesday handed over D2 million garden project to the community of Kumbaney in Niamina West District of the Central River Region south, at a ceremony held at the new garden premises.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the director of Action Aid International The Gambia, Omar Badjie commended EU for funding the Kumbaney women’s garden project to the tune of D2million.

According to Badjie, the project is part of the ‘EU project on Promoting Women’s Socio-economic Rights’ thus he called on the community of Kumbaney to work with Agricultural officials in the region for the successful implementation the project.

“We bring this garden project to your community with the hope that you will be able to manage the project and what you should do is to open an account for the project for its sustainability,” Badjie urged Kumbaney community.

He advised the community to take good care of the project so that other communities within the country could benefit from similar project.

Speaking earlier, the chief of Niamina West, Nganyi Dampha expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to EU and AAITG for funding the project for the community of Kumbaney.

Chief Dampha urged Kumbaney community not to fail EU, AAITG and others because three communities were assessed for the project in the district but it was Kumbaney community who were lucky to get the project.

‘This is why I said don’t fail EU and others because you were given the project based on your commitment towards the improvement of your own livelihood,’ chief Dampha said.

He urged the community of Kumbaney, especially the women gardeners not to plant any tree inside the garden adding that the project is not meant for orchard purposes.

For his part, the project coordinator at AAITG, Pansaw Nyassi informed Kumbaney community that the garden project was measured at 2 hectares, with 2 new toilets, 8 concrete line wells and a waiting shed.

“This garden project can also occupy 780 standard beds. The project is all about empowering women and some women in other communities in Niamina West are involved in tie and dye while others are into poultry business,” Nyassi informed Kumbaney community.

Various speakers at the ceremony like: Landing Saidyleigh agric officer Sapu, Kebba Sawaneh alkalo Kumbaney village and Madam Boto Camara of Kumbaney both thanked EU and AAITG for their timely intervention.

by Lamin B. Darboe