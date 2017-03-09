EU Access to Justice Project Aims to Contribute Democratic, Economic Governance

Madam Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, the Legal Expert on Modern Law has said that European Union (EU)-Funded Access to Justice and Legal Education Project aims to contribute better to Democratic and Economic Governance in The Gambia.

Madam Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie made this remarks on Wednesday during the official opening ceremony of a day-long Civic Education Campaign Orientation meeting held at a hotel in Cape Point, Bakau.

The forum is organised by the Access to Justice and Legal Education Project. The Access to Justice Civic Awareness Campaign Project is part of the EU technical assistance to The Government of The Gambia.

According to Sallah-Njie, the goal of the campaign is to enhance access to justice through civic and legal education and provision of information on available justice mechanism.

“The objectives are to improve access to services/remedial justice especially for vulnerable groups, legal education, training and research skills and information and management of cases,” Sallah-Njie informed the participants.

She said the major focus of the project is the civic awareness campaign which is geared towards ensuring that local communities are aware of their basic rights and obligation and how and where to seek redress.

Madam Sallah-Njie informed the participants that the project successfully completed three pilot Civic Education Campaigns that created awareness in three regions of the country.

These regions, she disclosed were Brikama in the West Coast Region, Kwinella in Lower River Region and Kuraw Arfang in the Upper River Region.

She disclosed the campaign in the above-mentioned regions was executed by four key partners : NCCE, ADRS, NALA and FLAG.

Madam Sallah-Njie thus expressed hope that they would be able to address on a holistic basis the whole ambit of the civic rights and duties of the communities and raised their awareness to enable them seek redress and appreciate their roles and responsibilities in a democracy.

by Lamin B. Darboe