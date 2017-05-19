EU Ambassador Speaks on Joint Mission Engagements

It has become clear that no one actor can take on the ongoing reform processes of the new government of the Gambia. And thus, there is an increasing recognition that both African and international actors have critical roles to play, and that they have to coordinate and harmonise their actions to see a successful transition process in the Gambia. It was on these reasons that the European Union in collaboration with other stakeholders like the African Union, (AU) United Nations (UN) and ECOWAS dispatched a joint mission of much wider in scope to meet with authorities in Gambia.

Since their arrival, the delegation held a series of consultations with government officials, political leaders and civil society organisations. Among others, the delegation met President Adama Barrow.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Observer, the EU ambassador to the Gambia, Attila LAJOS said, the joint mission’s engagement in Gambia is focusing on security sector and possibilities of how and what reforms could be done with the aim to identify which institution is the best place, do what kind of reforms, assistance, how and when.

“This is a fact finding mission,” he said, We have experts coming from this institutions [EU, UN, AU and ECOWAS] and put together a programme as the European Union took the lead in organizing the visit in the sense of having four full days programme which include meeting with all potential Gambian stakeholders who play a role in the security sector. The courtesy call on President Barrow was also of course a key event in that regard and we will also be having bilateral meetings with different ministries and ministers and of course political leaders,” he said.

We have had and we will still be having meetings with different stakeholders including the various security chiefs. We would meet with the chief of defense staff of the Gambia Armed Forces and the Inspector General of police, the director General of the Prison authority, the Immigration and the customs. We will also be having meetings with stakeholders among civil society organisations. We are also meeting with different international partners who may offer assistance to government in terms of making reforms to stabilize the situation, the security sector and to ensure that the foundation of any further development that is the security and the stability in the country are really well done, well establish. So it’s an extremely, a complex programme, probably one of the most complex I have manage to organise in my time here in Gambia. This is also a very successful one in the sense that, all the partners, Gambians and international, they are engaging extremely, actively and proactively. We are provided with all the assistance especially with the require information. That helps a lot for the team of experts to better understand what is going on, on the ground and what the vision of the government is, and the different services as regard to the new security posture in the country, new security structure which will further assist in the democratization of this new Gambia. This is going to be a long process. It is going to be a difficult road but I am hoping that it will be a successful one,” he said.

On the implementation of the findings, the EU top diplomat has these to say, “I am a type of a person who prefers less talking and more action but on the other hand, we have to be more realistic. There are certain instruments-you have very strict procedures to follow. So it’s not something like we pay a visit today and decide tomorrow and day after tomorrow we deliver. Let me emphasize one thing very clearly on this, I am speaking on behalf of the European Union and not the others in the delegation, from the perspective of the European Union, we have been very clear, and we have been very much committed to supporting the democratization process. We promised the Gambian people that we are going to be there all the way and already we have launched a few packages of projects, among them, we are talking about a state building contract in which we are also applying new instruments for example the visit of commissioner from the European Union responsible for development cooperation, he made clear promises to President Barrow that as part of the state building contract, the EU is ready to deliver budgetary support to the country first of which will be coming by summer to assist the government stabilize its financing. Some of the projects which will be part of security sector reform are envisage to be implemented at a later stage because first we have to decide what to do, make a design of the given project and put it in implementation which is a bit of time consuming but am sure that the second budgetary support coming in 2018 and 19 will also support the process.

By Musa Ndow