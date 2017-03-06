EU Creative Development Project for Senior Schools Phases-out

An European Union (EU) funded project in collaboration with five International partners namely, TIDE-Global Learning, UK, the University of Exeter, FERE-CECA, Escuelas Catolicas in Spain, A Rocha in Kenya and The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO) in The Gambia has phased-out this year 2017.

The project dubbed “Young people on the global stage: their education and influence” is a three-year creative curriculum development project for senior secondary schools. Five schools on the 27th February, 2017 at the TANGO conference hall, were awarded with leaning materials and they are; Muslim SSS, Kotu SSS, 22nd July Academy, Nusrat SSS and The Gambia Senior Secondary School.

At the handing over ceremony Ousman Yabo, the Executive Director of TANGO, emphasised the importance of the project, saying the achievements of the project was done through working collaboratively with other countries through sharing of knowledge from each other.

The project, he went on, included activities for teachers and young people in all the five countries, all of which feed into the resources they developed for schools for use in their libraries.

“The overall objective of the project was to ensure that the formal education system in the three European regions enables young people and teachers to increase their knowledge of developmental issues, understand how they impact on developing countries and aware of international efforts to address them,’ said Yabo.

“Young people everywhere are living in a fast-changing world, which faces many social and environmental challenges,” he stated.

TANGO boss noted that the material handed over to schools, were created by and for the teachers to support work on some key issues such as sustainable development, poverty and wealth, food and hunger.

“They (students and teachers) offer “lenses” through which to view these issues, as well as ideas for constructive action on the global stage”.

Yabo thus commended the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) for their timely support during the implementation of the projects.

Mrs. Tabu Njie-Sarr, Project Coordinator, who also doubles as the programme officer at TANGO expressed profound gratitude to both the teachers and students, saying that working with them during the project implementation was ‘a successful’ team work.

She reminded the gathering that the materials are for young people, thus calling on them to make best use of the learning materials. “The commitment that we have seen in you during the project implementation, please continue with that commitment and redouble your efforts in all your endeavors,” she advised.

Giving his vote of thanks, Muhammed Jobarteh, a teacher at Kotu Senior Secondary school, commended the donors as well as the participating countries for their effort.

Jobarteh went on to describe the project as a laudable one.

Senior Cluster Monitor, Alhagie Jallow, acknowledged the support of MoBSE while commending TANGO and all other implementing partners for their foresight.

by Binta Jammeh