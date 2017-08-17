EU Delegation Holds Discussion With Gambian Press

On Wednesday 16th August 2017, the EU Delegation in The Gambia and journalists from the various news outlets in the country held a breakfast meeting at a hotel in Kololi.

The meeting, between The Gambian Press and EU Delegation in the country has proven to be a fruitful way to debate on contemporary topics of mutual interest and to further deepen the close working relationship between the press and the EU Delegation in The Gambia.

The topics discussed include an overview of the EU’s projects in The Gambia, as well as information on The Gambian attendance to the European Development Days 2017 Forum in Brussels.

It could be recalled that in February 2017, EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Mr. Neven Mimica reaffirmed that: “The European Union stands ready to fully support the President, His Excellency, Adama Barrow, his government and the Gambian people on the path of democratic reforms”.

Commissioner Mimica announced that the EU would use all instruments available for that.

The EU ambassador to The Gambia, Attila Lajos told journalists during yesterday’s interactive session at Kairaba Beach hotel that the Gambia is progressing and that they have delivered.

His own words: “We indeed did it. The Gambia is progressing. And we delivered”.

He disclosed to the newsmen that a first package of 75M EUR (around 4 billion Dalasi) was immediately decided, and those projects have now started. He said the areas being covered in this project include 4 projects to address food insecurity and malnutrition, 2 projects in the field of agriculture and rural development. He said already 2 calls for proposals for NGOs is still ongoing.

“Two other projects are also already at stake for some 810 million dalasi aimed at reinforcing the technical and vocational training infrastructure of the country with a view to create jobs and to the smooth reintegration of returning migrants. These projects will be reinforced next year,” he said.

According to him, on 31 July, this year, the EU made a first disbursement of some 1, 35 billion dalasi directly to the Treasury.

“This will ease the stretched public finance situation and contribute to the balance of payments,” he said.

He continued: “As Commissioner Mimica announced, more will come. We are serious about that. We have strengthened our team and will do more,” he enthused.

Planned International Donor Conference

On the proposed international donor conference, the EU top diplomat further disclosed that they have also firmly offered to organise, at the beginning of 2018, an International Donor Conference.

“We will further invest in job creation and access to finance; in energy and infrastructure; in climate change and environment, and in private sector competitiveness. In addition, we will now prepare a second phase of budget support,” he said.

According to him, these are investments for the future. “We believe in a new Gambia, a Gambia that is in peace with itself and contributes to the stability of the region; a Gambia that offers a real future to all its sons and daughters and lives up to their hopes and expectations; a Gambia of freedom, prosperity and peace. This is The Gambia we wish to accompany the Gambian Government towards. This is not about aid or charity; it is about cooperation. At the end of the day, it is about shared value and mutual interest,” he said.

by Musa Ndow