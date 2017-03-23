EU Deploys 14 Election Observers Countrywide

The Chief Observer for the country’s Legislative elections has revealed that the European Union (EU) has deployed 14 Long Term Observers’ Mission (LTOs) countrywide for the country’s forthcoming Legislative Elections, slated for 6th April, 2017.



Miroslave Poche, who is a Czeck national and a member of the European Parliament (MEP) made this disclosure yesterday during a press conference held at a hotel in Cape Point, Bakau.

Poche explained that the Mission’s deployment follows an invitation from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). He informed journalists that this was the first time that the EU deploys fully-fledge observer mission to The Gambia.

Closer to the Election Day, Miroslav Poche informed journalists that EU would broaden its scope of observation, by deploying short-time observers including observers seconded by the diplomatic missions accredited to The Gambia.

He informed journalists that European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) would assess compliance of these elections, with domestic legislation as well as regional commitment and international standards that underpin democratic elections.

“Observer assessment will encompass a wide range of election-related issues including the work of the election administration and relevant state bodies; implementation of the legislative framework and the resolution of election-related disputes,” Poche stated.

He added that the mission would also observe campaign activities across the country and carry out a comprehensive monitoring of the media coverage during the whole process of the elections.

Miroslave Poche told journalists that an integral part of an election observation mission was to meet electoral stakeholders across the board, adding that during his first visit in the county, he met the IEC officials, government ministers, representatives of domestic observers and political parties.

Over the past weeks prior to the elections, he went on, the core team analysts at the national level and the LTOs at the regional level would continue to be in close contact with all electoral stakeholders including the greater public as such.

EU EOM Methodology

According to Miroslav Poche, the EU EOM election observation methodology has a well-established methodology for observing elections, adding that observers cannot interfere with the electoral process and have no authority to correct any shortcomings.

“All EU observers are bound by a strict code of conduct that guarantees their EU EOM neutrality and impartiality thus in the course of the process, the EU EOM is meeting with representatives of election management bodies of relevant state and local authorities and of political parties as well as representatives of civil society and the media,” Poche informed journalists.

Main activities of EU EO

He said the main activities of the EU Elections Observation (EU EO) was to support the democratic process in partner countries, to enhance public confidence in the electoral process and to deter fraud and strengthen respect for human rights and the rule of law.



by Lamin B. Darboe