EU Equips Media to Harness Role in Good Governance

The European Union (EU), through UNESCO has Wednesday presented equipment to various media houses as part of its broader project aimed at building the capacities of Gambian journalists.

The University of The Gambia and The Gambia Press Union also benefited from the project.

The 35 million Dalasi project will help reform The Gambian media and contribute better to democratic governance by improving freedom of the press and the quality of information available to the population.

Gwang-Chol Change, the Director of UNESCO Regional office for West Africa, acknowledged that The Gambia, like many countries in the world, has a good number of her media professionals often lacking the necessary resources and capacities to perform their activities.

“Difficulties in accessing information and lack of equipment and training are among the daily challenges faced by media professionals,” he said. He added that with proper training and tools, a proper regulatory framework as well as the enabling environment, journalists could work independently and work without undue interference and in safer conditions.

Mr. Chang pointed out that for peace to be lasting and development to be sustainable, human rights must be respected. “Everyone must be free to seek, receive and impart knowledge and information on all media, online and offline. Quality journalism enables citizens to make informed decisions about their society and their contribution to development,” he said.

Quality journalism, he went on, also works to expose injustice, corruption and the abuse of power. He further acknowledged that in order to do so, tools, both intellectual and material are necessary beyond the powerful pen.

Attila Lajos, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to The Gambia, said that the project directly contributes to enhancing human rights in the country, as the media has tremendous power to influence a nation’s political discourse, and that a free and open media is essential to a healthy democracy.

“The project is therefore, to contribute to better democratic governance, through improving freedom of the press, and the quality of information available,” he said.

Lajos said that he was optimistic that the project would be extremely useful to support democratic change in The Gambia.

The Resident Representative of the UNDP to The Gambia, Ade Mamonyane Lekoetje, said with respect to the importance of press freedom, the new Gambia has stressed its unwavering desire to respect the fundamental principles of press freedom and respect to journalists who strive to uphold the ethics of their profession. UNESCO, she said, would maintain a strong partnership worldwide to uphold this idea for a better and informed world.

“As the New Gambia consolidates the new democracy, the onus is on you, the journalists to ensure that news you provide is credible and that it promotes peace, cohesion and development. I cannot overstate your responsibilities as peace and development agents,” she said.

For him, Nana Grey-Johnson, acting Dean University of the Gambia’s School of Journalism and Digital Media, the statement that president Adama Barrow made during his inauguration that the press would be free has put journalists on track and given them a task that they must not disappoint.

He noted that it doesn’t end there but journalists should go back to their drawing boards and ask themselves how equipped, ready, knowledgeable are they to carry out that task. “We are now prepared to use University of The Gambia and the teaching aspect of journalism to prepare, so that we know who is out there carrying out the mandate to make people know what is happening in the country, in the world and moving the element of knowledge forward.”

“If we don’t learn the trade there’s no way we can contribute to lifting the industry, make information our tool, contribute effectively to that Gambia we are looking for.”

Fatou Kinneh-Jobe, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure, said as Gambians enter in a new era in political annals of their beloved country, they are poised to take advantage of pronouncements made by President Adama Barrow.

She urged media houses, Gambia Press Union and University of The Gambia to take full advantage of the equipment presented and the training offered and use it to enhance their work towards responsible journalism.

Saikou Jammeh, Secretary General Gambia Press Union, said the donated equipment are here to promote journalism education as well as journalism practice in the Gambia, noting that the impact would be seen very soon.

by Bekai Njie &

Omar Wally