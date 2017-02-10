EU, Gambia Sign 75M Euro Support Package

The European Union (EU) and The Gambia Government have reopened a new bilateral cooperation with a signing of 75M Euro support package held at a local hotel in Kololi on Thursday.

The support agreement was signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Ousainou ANM Darboe on behalf of The Gambia Government and Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica on behalf of the European Union.

The package comprises a project of 10.5M Euro to reinforce access of the most vulnerable population, including female-headed households, to markets and socio-economic facilities. This will be done through a feeder road rehabilitation programme. A project of 20.5M Euro will aim to create growth and employment opportunities, in particular for youth, as well as better access to food. A project of 11.5M Euro will seek to improve food security.

Under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, The Gambia will benefit from a contribution of 11M Euro aimed at increasing job opportunities for youth. And finally, interventions amounting to 21.5M Euro in the areas of climate change, food security, support to civil society organisations, democracy and human rights, among others are also part of the package.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, President Adama Barrow, said the EU`s goodwill to the new government and the Gambian people is not only touching, but highly appreciated. “We view your visit as a strong vote of confidence in our new Gambia.”

According to him, the longstanding partnership between The Gambia and the EU for more than four decades would once again strive in the values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

“In this historic occasion, I wished to thank most especially the EU for its support and cooperation with The Gambia. We salute your principle stands through your various statements by defending the will of The Gambian people, as expressed in the December 2016 election- they were truly reassuring.”

Neven Mimica, commissioner for International Cooperation and Development of the European Union assured President Barrow of EU`s full support and that they would be on his side and on the side of the Gambian people.

He commended the people of Gambia for showing a commendable patience and courage during the period of high tension. “Now is the time to deliver on the high expectations; people must see the dividend of democracy is real, concrete and quite”.

Commissioner Mimica said The Gambia needs its citizenry today more than before in rebuilding the country.

“The peaceful democratic change in The Gambia is the result of the determination of the Gambian people, as well as the regional and international coordinated efforts of the ECOWAS. The EU is fully committed to engage with President Barrow and his Government. We want to be a privileged partner of The New Gambia.”

Commissioner Mimica announced the preparation of a second package of 150M Euro for medium and long-term actions in favour of the Gambian populations.

Speaking earlier, Minister Darboe, described the event as important as it is beckoning the rescue and revival of The Gambia. “We wished to register our profound gratitude for the partnership that the EU has been fostering with The Gambia. We can assure the EU that The Gambia is on the path to true democracy,” said Minister Darboe.

His Excellency Teneng Mba-Jaiteh, The Gambia’s Ambassador to the EU, accompanied the EU delegation to the country.

by Alieu Ceesay