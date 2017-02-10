EU Injects 11m Euros Into Youth Empowerment

The European Union (EU) yesterday injected 11 million Euros into The Gambia for youth empowerment.

The Youth Empowerment Project, which was launched at a hôtel in Senegambia by the Government of The Gambia through its Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and International Trade Centre (ITC), aimed at reducing poverty, promote equitable, inclusive and sustainable development in The Gambia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Isatou Touray, minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, said as long standing development partners, the Government of the day is ready to forge a new relationship with all its development partners, especially the EU. “In meeting the expectations of the electorates, your support would no doubt be crucial for The Gambia.

According to her, the determination of the new government is high, saying they would succeed to create an economy that would avail a room for every citizenry to find a role to play on the bases of their ability. She added that one of the major problems they inherited is irregular migration, due to poor economic management which has severely affected and constrain opportunities to create employment for the youths of The Gambia.

She disclosed that irregular migration to Europe has become a challenge to Gambia and its economy, noting that it has put the country’s citizens at risk.

Dr. Touray highlighted the importance of this project to The Gambia, saying its timely and couldn’t come at a better time than this critical period of their history. “I thank EU for accepting to fund this project and I hope with experts of the ITC, they will be able to turn the tide against irregular migration by creating jobs for the youths here at home. Undoubtably, I’m sure ITC being solid partners, would deliver to expected in this project”, she expressed.

For him, Neven Mimica, EU Commissioner, said this Youth Empowerment Project is about making trade work for the Gambian youths and too many of those that have felt compelled to take the dangerous “Back Way” in search of a future abroad. He added that they look forward to working with Gambian institutions and the private sector in helping the youths of this country to overcome the constrains keeping them from moving up the value chain and connecting to the international markets.

He went on to disclose that this project is funded by EU and implemented by ITC and would focus on building market oriented skills and fostering value addition in two sectors at the centre of The Gambia economy.

Arancha Gonzalez, a representative of International Trade Centre, said this project is another building block to the construction of the new Gambia, adding that it would have youth, job creation and trade as its core element.

According to her, trade would play a crucial role in achieving this and ITC is looking forward to working with the Gambian government, businesses, trade and investment support institutions to ensure that more jobs and opportunities are created for youth and entrepreneurs, especially companies run by women.

