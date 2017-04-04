EU Set to Deploy 50 Election Observers to Gambia

The Chief Observer Miroslav Poche, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) Monday bade farewell to 14 short-term observers who departed yesterday from the European Union Election Observation Mission’s headquarters, in Banjul, to their respective areas of observation across the country.

During a press briefing, he disclosed that on 4th April, a ten member delegation of the European Parliament would also be integrated into the mission, noting that the European Parliament delegation was headed by Ms. Jean Lambert, the MEP from the United Kingdom. He said that around Election Day, the EU election observer mission – The Gambia would comprise up to 50 observers drawn from 27 EU member states, as well as Norway and Switzerland.

According to him, prior to their deployment, the European Union Elections Observer Mission received comprehensive briefings on a wide range of issues, including the electoral process, political environment and media landscape.

The Chief Observer stated that this team of short-term observers brought a wealth of diverse experience and reflected the interest of the European Union in the upcoming National Assembly elections.

He also stressed that the EU strongly stands by the understanding that election observation is not a one-day event and that an informed assessment of an election cannot be made if observation is limited to election-day monitoring. He added that the EU has deployed its observation mission three weeks prior to the Election Day and would remain in The Gambia to observe the post-election environment, including the adjudication of complaints, if any.

Poche said the EU has established an election observation mission for the National Assembly elections following an invitation from the Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia.

He further stated that on 21st March, 14 long -term observers in Multinational teams of two have been deployed to all of the 7 administrative regions in the country.

Poche added that the mission’s scope of observation would be broadened to 14 short -term observers and a dozen of locally-recruited short-term observers from EU member states, embassies accredited to The Gambia have joined the mission. According to him, short-term observers would primarily observe the proceedings on Elections Day, as well as the tabulation of the results.

by Momodou Faal