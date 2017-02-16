EUCLID University Celebrates UN World Interfaith Harmony Week

The United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week is commemorated worldwide annually from 1 to 7 February.

EUCLID is an intergovernmental organisation with a University Charter and mandate established in 2008 under the United Nations Treaty series 49006/49007.

It is agaist this backdrop, that EUCLID recently convened a forum to celebrate the event in The Gambia at a ceremony held at its University Headquarters in Brusubi. The event was held on the theme “Let us all be agents of world peace! Let us all be Interfaith Harmony Ambassadors towards tolerance, togetherness & global peaceful co-existence”.

At the occasion, Muhammed Hassan Loum, the coordinator of the event, underscored that the initiative invites everyone in the global communion to be interfaith harmony ambassadors.

“It is not Christmus, but rather it is a call for responsible dialogue, understanding and respect towards mainly the Abrahamic religions-Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

Religion should not be used to persecute any group of people, been the minority or majority. The actions of very select few vagabonds committing crimes in the name of religion due to skewed understandings or deliberate misrepresentations for personal gains, should not be the basis to punish the many,” he added.

According him, the righteous many should not suffer for the actions of the wicked few, citing that just as the KKK does not represent Christianity, and likewise ISIS does not represent Islam.

He added; “Just like Zionism does not represent Judaism, likewise the far-right, far-left, populist or any other contemporary political movement does not represent any of the above-mentioned Abrahamic religions, which were founded upon monotheism and divine holy texts”.

Loum, posited that EUCLID’s Mayors and Cities initiative fights against Islamophobia, Christianophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-Jewish, tribalism, racism and any other form of hate, which leads to violence, war and human destruction.

The initiative, he went on, is a strategic drive towards fostering global peaceful co-existence through constructive interfaith dialogue, tolerance and understanding of peoples’ diverse religions and cultures.

For her part, Ancha Gaye, a staff of EUCLID University recalled that the World Interfaith Harmony Week was first proposed at the United Nations General Assembly on the 23rd September 2010 by King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“On the 20th October 2010, the World Interfaith Harmony Week was unanimously adopted by the United Nations and henceforth the first week of February of each year, will be observed as a World Interfaith Harmony Week”, she added.

She recalled that EUCLID University participated for the first time in the UN’s World Interfaith Harmony Week celebrations in 2016, saying that same year, it was declared 1st prize winner of the global event.

“When EUCLID was formalised as an intergovernmental university in 2008 by its participating member states, it was given Statutes approved in Article III of the agreement which specifically indicated that EUCLID should offer specialised degrees in Inter-Religious Diplomacy”.

According to her, EUCLID’s reasons to commit itself towards supporting the UN World Interfaith Harmony Week are both institutional and experiential.

“Its intergovernmental statutes call for the offering of graduate programmes in “Inter-religious Dialogue” as well as the establishment of the “International Institute for Inter-Religious Diplomacy” which is an affiliated institute” she added.

Professor Pierre Gomez, Dean School of Arts and Sciences at The University of The Gambia, spoke at lenght on proper understanding and use of interfaith dialogue towards potential conflict resolution and the dangers of tribalism, giving a brief analysis of the topic by contextualising on conflict resolution and management with a particular focus on its fundamental cause/s tribal plays, conflict theories and how they seek to explain the ways they instigate fatalistic instincts, tribal biases, hate religions and cultures.

He also dilated on the role of religion in society and how to harness it as a resource for unity, peace and development.

The official declaration of the BCC Supporting the Mayors & Cities Initiative was done by Mr. Sandigie Njie, the Public Relations Officer of BCC, on behalf of the Mayor of Banjul, Abdoulie B J Bah.