European Investors in Gambia to Explore Business Opportunities

A consortium of European investors, who are on a weeklong visit in The Gambia held discussions with the officials of the Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Ministry of Local Government and Lands, and as well the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for a possible investment in the country.

The high-powered delegation, which comprises investors from Norway, Bulgaria and Spain, were well received at the places visited, something that symbolises the openness of the country to investors.

The consortium of investors, were interested in key sectors, such as the media, construction and tourism, among others.

Their visit to the country is facilitated by Norway-based Gambians, Ndey Jobarteh and Neneh Bojang, co-founders of The Gambia House in Norway.

During a meeting with the investors on Tuesday at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in Banjul, Mrs. Yam Bamba Njie-Keita, permanent secretary at the said ministry said, all the ideas from the visiting investors are welcomed, as their areas of interest are in line with what the tourism sector is all about.

“At this point within the tourism sector, we are trying to enhance an all-year round tourists’ season and everything that has been mentioned here. There is no doubt that whatever is expressed here is highly welcome as it is in line with the vision of the Tourism Ministry,” she remarked.

PS Njie-Keita told the visiting delegation that whatever emanates from their discussion with The Gambia Tourism Board would be brought back to the ministry for its input. She thus thanked the investors for their interest in The Gambia and also commended those Gambian-based in Norway, who facilitated the trip of the investors to the country.

Meanwhile, the delegation on Wednesday held discussions with the Minister of Works and Transport, Bai Lamin Jobe; Information minister, Demba A. Jawo; and Abdoulie Hydara, director general of The Gambia Tourism Board.

During the meetings, the investors highlighted their areas of interest, while affirming their commitment and readiness to invest in the country.

On the other hand, the two ministers welcomed the investors and thanked them for their interest to invest in the New Gambia. They assured them of their ministries’ support and open-door-policy at all times.

by Alieu Ceesay