European Investors Jet in Banjul

A consortium of international investors mainly from Europe has started to jet in The Gambia to discuss with authorities on possible investment plans in the country. The team currently in the country comprises investors from Bulgaria, Spain and Norway with target investment in Tourism, Media, and infrastructure.

The team held a closed-door meeting with the country’s Minister of Women’s Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang at State House in Banjul. They were led to Banjul by Nday Jobarteh, chairperson of Gambia-House based in Norway.

Nday told journalists, shortly after holding talks with Madam Jallow-Tambajang that, they believed that the journey for international investors has started for the Gambia.

She said their discussion with the Women’s Affairs Minister was excellent for that it gave them and the investors the courage and optimism that their investment in the country’s market could be possible.

Vice chairperson of Gambia House, Neneh Bojang said the consortium of investors’ targets to create strong bilateral cooporation with the government of The Gambia.

“The meeting was positive and everything has begun moving fine,” she said.

According to her, some of the key areas they discussed with Minister Jallow-Tambajang were health, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, energy and catering for capacity and encouraging locally manufacture goods and addressing import.

by Amadou Jallow