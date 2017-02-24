Ex-NIA Director, 8 Others Charged with Murder

Police prosecutors have slammed charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony against YankubaBadjie, former director of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and eight other former officials of the agency before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court, yesterday.

Yankuba Badjie is charged alongside Louis Gomez, his deputy; Saikou Omar Jeng; director of Operations; Haruna Susso, Yusupha Jammeh, Lamin Lang Sanyang, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Babucarr Sallah for conspiring among themselves and took part in the murder of Solo Sandeng on 15th April, 2016 at the NIA headquarters in Banjul. They all denied responsibility of the charge.

Principal magistrate Janneh-Njie transferred the case to the High Court and ordered for the accused persons to be remanded at the Mile 2 State Central Prison.

by Modou Kanteh