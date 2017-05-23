Ex-President Jammeh’s Assets Frozen

Hon. Abubacarr Tambedou, the attorney general and minister of Justice has revealed to journalists that they have obtained a court order freezing or placing a temporary hold on the locally known assets and companies directly associated with former President Yahya Jammeh.

He made this revelation and more at a press conference held at his office in Banjul, during which he disclosed that the freezing order affects, 131 landed properties held in the personal name of former President Yahya Jammeh or companies directly associated with him. 88 different bank accounts held in the personal name of former President Yahya Jammeh or held in the names of organisations directly associated with him.

He continued; 14 companies purportedly belonging to or directly associated with former President Yahya Jammeh; a number of animals and livestock purportedly belonging to former President Yahya Jammeh.

According to the Justice Minister, the application for the freezing order was necessitated by the discovery of unauthorized withdrawals of millions of dalasis and foreign currencies by former President Yahya Jammeh.

He further illustrated that preliminary investigations has revealed that between 2006 and 2017, former President Yahya Jammeh personally or under his instructions directed the unlawful withdrawal of at least D189, 000, 000 from funds belonging to Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation.

He added that between 2013 and 2017, former President Yahya Jammeh personally or under his instructions directed the unlawful withdrawal of at least $50,000,000 from Special Projects Fund and International Gateway Accounts at the Central Bank of The Gambia. Again, these are only preliminary findings at this stage and all indications are that these discoveries are just a tip of an iceberg.

“The freezing order is therefore meant to prevent former President Yahya Jammeh from liquidating or dissipating assets held in his personal name or his assets held in the names of his close associates or agents so as not to cause prejudice to the State should there be adverse findings made against him by a court of competent jurisdiction which may require the recovery of assets and monies from him by the State,” he said.

Minister Tambedou indicated that this list of assets frozen is by no means exhaustive, as investigations are still ongoing and if they find other assets purportedly belonging to former President Yahya Jammeh or to companies or organisations directly associated with him in this country which are not already included in this freezing order, they shall also take immediate appropriate action.

He urged, “We therefore request anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any assets of former President Yahya Jammeh or of companies or organisations directly associated with him to come forward and share this information with the nearest police station.”

He then went on to warn any person who is in possession of assets purportedly belonging to former President Yahya Jammeh and who fails to disclose this may be committing an offence. “We therefore urge you to approach the nearest police station within 48 hours after this press briefing to report this information.”

He said they are finalising the draft terms of reference for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to look into the financial and business related activities of former President Yahya Jammeh.

by Fatou Sowe