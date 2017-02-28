Ex-Prisons Boss Arrested

Officers of The Gambia Police Force have arrested the former head of the Gambia Prisons Service David Colley and four Jungulars and they are currently helping the Police in their investigations.

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force Foday Conta, has confirmed that David Colley was arrested on Monday and is under their custody and that four jungulars are also arrested. He said all those arrested are helping the police in their investigations.

by Omar Wally & Fatou Sowe