Ex-URR Governor Says APRC Party Is Here to Stay

Alhajie Omar Sompo Ceesay, the former governor for the Upper River Region (URR) who is contesting under the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) for Fulladou constituency in Basse has again made it clear that the APRC party is here to stay and it would contest in all subsequent elections.

Therefore, he expressed optimism of winning the upcoming National Assembly election in his constituency.

In a Daily Observer interview, Mr. Ceesay said the entire people of Basse constituency are behind him. “I can assure you that am going to beat my rivals. We need vibrant parliamentarians who understand government’s policies and programmes and can debate critically on issues that are of national interest,” he added.

Commenting on his priorities, he said is to ensure that the people of his constituency are well represented at the parliament so as addressing the difficulties they are encountering. “There are lots of projects that I have in pipeline which I intend to bring to the doorsteps of my people,” Mr. Ceesay noted.

Mr. Ceesay stated that; “The UDP candidate in Basse once contested against me in the Local Government Elections but I won him massively. I and my campaign team are working tirelessly in ensuring that the APRC Party wins the Basse seat come April 6th National Assembly Elections.



by Momodou Jawo