F.J.T. Commends GCCI for Showcasing Gambian Products in Int’l. Arena

The vice president and minister of Women Affairs has commended The Gambia Chamber of Commerce Industry (GCCI), for providing the much needed platforms for greater visibility of Gambian products and services in both national and international arenas through its voluntary business membership and trade fairs.



She said that the sustained determination of the GCCI for 50th years to push Gambian businesses to new frontiers is strongly felt across the entire sub region.

Madam Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang made this remark on Tuesday on behalf of President Adama Barrow at the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the GCCI Trade Fair held at the Independent Stadium, in Bakau.

The trade fair which started yesterday, would end on the 30th April 2017. The theme of the trade fair is: ‘Connecting Business and Creating Opportunities.’

According to F.J.T., the 11th edition of the Trade Fair Gambia International is a testimony of the unwavering efforts of the chamber, aimed at giving voice to small, medium and large enterprises.

She asserted that the outcomes of the GCCI trade fairs and other platforms are linked to awareness creation, knowledge and information sharing, improve market access and enhance commercial viability of the participating businesses.

According to her, President Barrow understands the challenges of the hardworking businessmen and women who sacrificed for the country. She pointed out that in pursuit of sustained economic growth, the New Gambia would reaffirm its continued commitment to instituting far-reaching economic and institutional reforms needed to support the formation of an enabling business environment.

Deputising for Dr. Isatou Touray, the minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Naffie Barry the permanent secretary at the said ministry stated that, the private sector growth is widely acknowledged to be an essential component in the alleviation of poverty as a means of providing more and different economic opportunities in any given society.

She highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in the national development and the need to create an enabling environment to tap their potential.

Muhammad Jagana, the president of the GCCI expressed delight and thanked their participants for the turnout. He pointed out that the trade fair is not only a place to sell products and services, but more so to showcase over 40,000 visitors that come through their gate, share their experience with vendors and form new partnership to discover new market.

This trade fair, he hinted, has a record of three hundred and fifty four (354) stores and GCCI shall continue to serve the voice of the private sector and as such, Gambia Chambers of Commerce shall intensify their effort to partner with the new government to make sure that they create more value, more jobs and create wealth .



by Lama S Jallow