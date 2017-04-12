Fafa Sanyang Is New Energy Minister

The Gambian leader, His Excellency President Adama Barrow, has appointed Mr. Fafa Sanyang as the minister of Petroleum and Energy with effect from 10th April, 2017.

The press release from the presidency reads:

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of The Gambia Mr. Adama Barrow, acting under the provisions of Sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has appointed Mr. Fafa Sanyang minister of Petroleum and Energy in the Government of The Gambia with effect from 10th April, 2017.