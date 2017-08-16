False Information Has No Room in Our Constitution Says Banjul North NAM

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North has stated that laws such as false information should be removed from the country’s constitution, saying the latter is a very backward law and has no room in democracy.

Hon. Ousman Sillah was speaking to reporters recently during a meeting with members of his constituency.

He affirmed that The Gambia is not in need of piece-meal amendments, but comprehensive constitutional reforms.

According to him, ‘if one slanders against someone’, there are manners such issues are better addressed but not the state to interfere and do that will favour them.

“Other laws such as electoral and legal need to be reformed.”

The Banjul North member made reference to Section 91(d) of the constitution, which he said, should be removed as well; for it is not in the best interest of the NAMs.

“What this section does is that once a NAM is removed from his party then this automatically expels him from the Assembly. Normally, a NAM is not a representative of his party in the Assembly, but the country as a whole. So the party and constituency tags should be left aside as they are just there for the shake of labeling. So the Section 92 sub-section 2 which states that the electorates have power to remove a NAM should be made clear to the public on how to go about it. The Assembly is required to prescribe to the public on how to go about this process since 1997 but they have failed to do so,” he said.

In a bid to ensure a democratic, transparent and accountable representation, the Banjul lawmaker during his meeting with members of his constituency, gave a detailed report of affairs of the Assembly to the people of his constituency, as it was a promise he made to the electorate of Banjul North during his elections campaign.

These regular community meetings, he went on, is intended to be on a quarterly basis and will enable him to communicate directly to the electorate on what has been said and done in and out of the parliament.

This meeting, according to him, will also enable him to get their appraisal, as well as take note of their concerns that need to be addressed.

by Saffiatou Colley