Families of Dec. 30th Attackers Urge Gov’t. to Build Monument for Victims

Family members of December 30th State House attackers have urged the new government to build a monument in memory of the sacrifice the fallen heroes have made for the country in an attempt to overthrow the former government.

Momodou B.E. Njie, uncle of former commanding officer of the State Guard’s Battalion of The Gambia Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Lamin Sanneh, and Malleh Jagne, a brother to Captain Njaga Jagne of 149 Infantry Battalion made this appeal yesterday at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters conference hall, in Banjul.

Mr. Njie disclosed that his nephew, the late Colonel Lamin Sanneh, whom he brought up since he was three years old, was discharged as commander of State Guard and he later travelled to United States, from where he came to salvage the country and in the process, lost his life.

He described the late Colonel Sanneh as a very hardworking man. He narrated that he did not speak to the late Sanneh directly when he left the United States. According to him, on 30th December, he read in the newspapers that there was an attack at the State House; and one Colonel Lamin Sanneh was also involved and that he was killed, with his body taken to the mortuary.

He further stated that of recent, the bodies of the victims killed were exhumed at the Tintinba Forest Military Ranch where they were buried.

“We will like them to be buried in our own Muslim way and the place will be marked as a National Monument because they were national heroes,” he appealed.

Malleh Jagne also appealed to the government to give the deceased a decent burial after investigations are done.

According to him, the only way to heal their wounds was to see that a monument is erected for them for their remembrance.

by Momodou Jawo