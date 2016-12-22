FAO DG: Women are the Backbone of Agriculture in Developing Countries

The director general of Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has said that women comprise 45% of the agricultural labour force in developing countries with that figure rising to 60 percent in parts of Africa and Asia, thus making them the backbone of agriculture in those parts of the world.

José Graziano da Silva was speaking recently at a high-level event co-organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the European Commission, Slovak Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Food Programme (WFP) and UN Women.

The FAO DG said that these numbers underscore the importance of ensuring that rural women enjoy a level playing field.

Achieving gender equality and empowering women, he went on, is not only the right thing to do, but is a critical ingredient in the fight against extreme poverty, hunger and malnutrition.

“It’s all about opportunity. Evidence shows that when women have opportunities, the yields on their farms increase – also their incomes. Natural resources are better managed and nutrition is improved. And livelihoods are more secured,” he added.

He went on: “This is why rural women are key players in the effort to achieve all of the Sustainable Development Goals – especially SDG2, freeing the world from hunger and malnutrition”.

Neven Mimica, European Union Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, told event participants that, “it is often said that if you educate a woman, you educate a whole generation. The same is true when we empower women across the board – not only through access to knowledge, but also to resources, to equal opportunities, and by giving them a voice.”

He noted that current statistics suggest that the world is falling short on this score.

“We know that agricultural yields would rise by almost a third if women had the same access to resources as men. As a result, there would be up to 150 million fewer hungry people in the world. And we know that children have significantly better prospects for the future when their mothers are healthy, wealthy and educated. Especially during the first 1,000 days of a child’s life.”

The EU Commissioner opined that “if we are serious about putting an end to poverty and hunger once and for all then we all need to step up our support for rural women”.

Closing the gender gap

In her remarks, Slovak Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and current President of the Council of the European Union, Gabriela Matecná said that the gender gap imposes significant costs on society, in terms of lost agricultural output, food security and economic growth.

Although nearly half the world’s agricultural labour force is female, she however, noted that women own less than 20 percent of agricultural land. “At the same time, 60 percent of chronically hungry people on the planet are women or girls”.

Working together toward a common goal

Representatives of UN organisations also participated in the event, highlighting the importance of stamping out gender inequality and empowering women with information, training, tenure, and fair access to resources and to agricultural, nutrition, and health support services.

“When you invest in a man, you invest in an individual. When you invest in a woman, you invest in a community. We see time and again that gender equality opens doors for entire communities to strengthen their food and nutrition security and to improve their social and economic well-being,” noted IFAD President Kanayo F. Nwanze.

“It is only through empowering women farmers that we can unlock the power of global food systems. Supporting them is essential in creating resilience, building stronger businesses, and advancing food security in the long term,” Denise Brown, Director of Emergencies at WFP, said.

Maria Noel Vaeza, Director of Programmes at UN Women, said closing the gender gaps in agriculture can provide multiple development dividends, including gender equality for rural women, food security and poverty reduction, improved climate management and peaceful societies.

by Bekai Njie