FASDEP Boosts Armitage SSS

The Food and Agriculture Sector Development Project (FASDEP), under the Ministry of Agriculture has donated a fishpond and a poultry farm to Armitage Senior Secondary School, in Janjanbureh.



The move was aimed at improving the feeding condition at the country’s oldest boarding school and to ensure that students use the projects in their agric education research works.

In an interview with Sulayman Keita, the principal of the school, he commended the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture for the gesture.

He described the intervention as timely and that it would go a long way in uplifting feedings, teaching and learning status of the school.

Keita underscored the significance of the projects to the school, saying it’s important in the educational aspect of the student body and also to improve the nutritional value of the foods.

The fish pond and poultry farm, he went on, are part of the agriculture syllabus, positing that when students are exposed to it in a practical aspect, they would find it easy either in their examination or test questions.

According to him, the feedings aspect was very important and that whenever the school needs a balance diet, protein has to be involved. “On that note, we have to get meat, fish and poultry as a good protein given food which is essential for human,” he said.

Keita once again hailed the Government through FASDEP for their support, which he said, has contributed immensely to the improvement of the education and feedings sectors of the school.

Sulayman Jammeh, the projects’ manager, also highlighted the motive behind the valuable projects, pointing out that the projects’ primary focus were basically to improve the feeding aspects of the school.

Jammeh stated that because they observed that the integrity of the feeding was always a problem, as the price of commodities were escalating timely. “But when we harvest fish and poultry, it would help us in supplementing the school feeding program which will reduce the school’s expenses on feedings,” he added.

Lamin Jawo in CRR