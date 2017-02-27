Fatty Calls on People in Possession of Weapons to Surrender them

The Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty has urged people in possession of unlicensed weapons and cutlasses to surrender them to the nearest Police Station before the authorities make a move.

Mr. Fatty made this call on Friday during a press conference held at Kerr Sering meant to give an update on the security situation of the country and other matters of public concern.

He stressed that government would be very strict in the enforcement of the laws of the country.

Mr. Fatty stated that The Gambia is going through a transition, hence government’s détermination to consolidate the democracy, peace and stability of the country. He maintained that the government would not allow anybody to toil with the safety of the country.

He also called on the general public to give information to the police if anybody’s family member or relative is disappeared and has not been seen.

by Momodou Faal