FBI Trains GPF on Exhumation Techniques

Officers of the Forensic & Scientific Support Unit, Crime Management Unit, and Public Relations Office of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) recently concluded a two-day training exercise on exhumation techniques.

The training was conducted by the agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and held at The Gambia Police Force (GPF). The training, according to officials is aimed at assisting GPF with a view to enhance their techniques and skills on exhumation.

At the end of the exercise, a closing ceremony was organized at the conference hall of the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

Speaking at the event, a trainer and an agent of the FBI stated that the reasons for organising such training exercise for the Gambian Police is to help build their capacities in the subject matter.

According to him, this will also serve as a stepping stone for a better and brighter collaboration and cooperation between the FBI and The Gambia Police Force, which could be further strengthened to the leadership and the people of the two brotherly countries.

At the end of his speech, the FBI presented Exhumation equipment and medals to the GPF through the Inspector General of Police Alhagie Yankuba J.N. Sonko.

For his part, the Inspector General of Police, Alhagie Yankuba J.N. Sonko commended the FBI training team and US Embassy, Banjul office for their timely intervention. According to IGP Sonko, this could not have come at a better time when the GPF is seriously challenged with sensitive and tedious investigation processes.

He further stated that the techniques and skills gained by his officers during the training will help expedite and enhance the whole investigation process and assured that the donated equipment will be used judiciously for better results.

The Crime Management Coordinator (CMC) Assistant Commissioner Bubacarr Sarr, thanked the FBI for their foresights and kind gesture towards The Gambia Police Force.

The ceremony was attended by the trainees and members of the senior management of The Gambia Police Force and chaired by the Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Foday Conta.

by Momodou Jawo