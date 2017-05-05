Featuring Poetic X’s, ‘SunuDeka La’

‘SunuDeka La’ is a popular song, produced by one of the country’s finest hip-hop groups-Poetic X.

The group, is undoubtedly among the hottest hip-hop rappers in the country with countless success stories. Composed of only two vocalists, Bilal and Ayo, the group in recent years continues to thrill countless number of its fans across the world.

Coming at a time when the country witnessed rapid surge in the number of young talents, Poetic X keeps their head up high producing hit tracks, depite the struggles and challenges they are faced with.

‘SunuDeka La’, is a popular song mainly talking about issues affecting the public. In essence, the song reminds citizens that ‘If we don’t develop our country, no one will do it for us. It also talks about some ugly acts in society such as urinating in the streets, which according to the song, is a very bad and unhealthy habit.

According to the song, the act is doing more harm than good to the public, as it is affecting the people, thus calling for an end to the act.

On the other verse, it advises people, especially thieves to stop stealing others properties and work for the betterment of the country, as stealing would only do more harm than good to them.

The song is very a popular one due to the high rotation it receives on the country’s main television (GRTS).

by Isatou M Ceesay