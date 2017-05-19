Featuring Rebellion De Recaller

Gambian reggae sensation, Rebellion D Recaller is showing no sign of slowing down, as he continues to thrill dancehall scenes across Europe attending huge dancehall concerts and releasing internationally acclaimed hit songs.

Born Ba Foday Drammeh, he started his musical journey from the streets of Brikama to reach stardom since the release of his debut album ‘Departing from these Days’ in 1999.

Since then, three more albums have been added to his long list of releases with “Movin On’ and ‘In this time” albums breaking reggae records across Europe to the world.

Rebellion was among the first Gambian reggae artistes to fly the Gambian flag in the world reggae music arena after featuring consequently in the internationally acclaimed annual Reggae Jam fiesta.

The Gambian star no doubt is known across the world reggae arena as a singer whose powerful voice combines astonishingly versatile melodies with the rhythms of profound lyrics into a unique style.

His singing style and power of lyrics represents a unique talent. He uses a heavy rap flow mixed with dancehall, reggae and his sweet voice full of emotion. Rebellion has emerged from a high quality work combining music research and street experiences. He also gets a strong spiritual, mystical and emotional sight. His music inspired peoples along his way.

Rebellion aims since he started music is to break down barriers of race and religion for a better future for all that dwell on planet earth through his lyrics.