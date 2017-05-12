Featuring T Smallz: ‘Gewel’

‘Gewel’, a popular song produced by ‘No Face Under Cover’ and recorded at Katato Entertainment, as a promotional song for the ‘DunuBena Album’. The latter album is still admired by countless number of fans in the country.

The emotional piece, accompanied by thoughtful and caring message, was produced by Gambia’s versatile Artiste, Ebrima Susso commonly known as T Smallz.

Following rising success, the fast rising sensation, continues to release powerful songs which continue to attract attention, as this particular song, ‘Gewel’ enjoyed constant rotation on the country airwaves.

The song basically, throws lights on some of the obstacles hindering peaceful coexistence in the society, something that is affecting many in The Gambia and other parts of world. In a nutshell, some people consider it taboo marrying together from different family background, especially when two people dearly love each other, only to be disaproved by parents based on caste or class.

In the song, the artiste narrate a brief story about his life and that as griot or smith is destined by God, thus calling for people to do away with social caste system to promote harmonious living.

“Even though, the practice is still common among some societies, there is need for more thinking as we are all created by one God. The song also talks about why some people are not willing to give their sons and daughters to griots when asked for their hands in marriage. It is something un-Islamic”.

On the other hand, the song advised people who believe in such a bad concept to understand that griots are human being created by God like any other person’’.

by Isatou M Ceesay