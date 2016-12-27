Finance Minister Values Existing Agriculture Projects at US$182M

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Hon. Abdou Kolley has revealed that the value of the current agricultural projects being executed by the government stands at US$182 million. He said President Jammeh has shown increased commitment and prioritisation of the agricultural sector. This, he went on, is evidenced by the number of existing agriculture projects being executed in the country geared towards increasing agricultural production and productivity.

The Finance minister made this remark last Thursday while presenting the 2017 budget to the National Assembly in Banjul.

He said the total cultivated area in the 2016 cropping season is estimated at 317, 959 hectares, an increase of 3% over 2015. This increase in cultivated area, according to him, is attributed to the intervention of products through the provision of seeds by the government.

Addressing the challenges posed by rain-fed agriculture, the Finance minister added, the Land and Water Management Project (NEMA) will construct additional 12, 400 hectares of lowland and 2, 000 hectares of tidal irrigation for rice production in the coming years.

He told the lawmakers that the NEMA project has recently launched the resilience project which will develop a total of 1, 000 hectares of tidal irrigation and 6 schemes of land for Water Harvesting System (WHS).

Hon. Kolley also informed deputies that the Ministry of Agriculture through Food and Agriculture Sector Development Project (FASDEP) will construct additional 200km of roads to enhance access to markets for agricultural production.

MOICI

For the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Minister Kolley stated that this sector has commissioned the Long-Term Evolution Network, a component of the ECOWAN project. This system, according to him, has been tested and is currently providing 4G connectivity for Government, thus is envisaged to be used as a platform to create a Government Network (GOVNET).

According to him, the government connectivity project has provided 33 ministries, departments and agencies with up-to-date enterprise Local Area Network that is geared towards providing the foundation of a Government Private Wide Area Network.

Tourism and Culture

On the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, the Finance minister informed lawmakers that 2015/16 tourist season registered a marked improvement in terms of number of arrivals, adding that the said Ministry is optimistic that the 2016/17 season air arrivals would reach to 200, 000.

In line with these expectations, he went on, the Tourism ministry will continue to spearhead the aspirations and strategies outlined in the 2015-2020 Tourism, Culture and Hospitality Strategy plan.

He said the National Centre for Arts and Culture also continues to make appreciable progress with the action plans outlined in the 2015-2020 strategy plans and implementing its broad mandate of preserving, promoting and developing the arts and culture.

By Lamin Darboe