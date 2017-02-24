Fire Ravages Compound in Brikama Newtown

The incidences of fire disasters in the country seem to be on the increase. The most recent case this medium learnt involves the compound of one Mr. Sadibu Jammeh, which is reported to have been engulfed by a fire outbreak that occurred on Thursday morning around 4:30am.

The fire is reported to have consumed large amount of valuables in Jammeh kunda in Brikama Newtown, West Coast Region.

According to the landlord, Mr. Sadibu Jammeh, the fire was caused by a candle and the fire started when they were all asleep. He said the fire consumed all their belongings including relevant documents.

by Olimatou Coker