Fire Ravages Compound in Jarra Fonkoi Kunda

The 2016-2017 seasonal harvest of the family of one Yaya Ceesay of Medina- Fonkoi village in Jarra-West District in the Lower River Region (LRR) has been burned to ashes following a serious fire outbreak that engulfed his compound at around 1pm in the said village on Sunday.

The cause of the fire which lasted for more than two-hours is yet to be established but the goods and values that perished in the fire includes bags of groundnuts, Coos and Maize as well as household items.

Narrating the incident to reporters, Yaya Ceesay disclosed that the fire emanated from a bushfire outside the vicinity of the said village. The inferno has left him and his family in dire need of help.

He explained that among the items perished in the inferno includes his family’s 2016-2017 season harvest like bags of Groundnuts, Coos, Maize and some household items.

He lamented that as the head of the family, the inferno has really caused a setback for him and his entire family of seventeen (17) people.

He went on to thank the Police, the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services as well as the neighbours for coming to their aid to quench the fire.

Ceesay appealed to the authorities and philanthropists to come to their aid as the fire has destroyed all their belongings.

Lamin Saidy, the coordinator of the Regional Disaster Management Committee in LRR described the incident as unfortunate stressing that the inferno is a real setback for the family of Yaya Ceesay due to the fact that their entire 2016-2017 seasonal harvest perished in the fire.

Mr. Saidy said his team were on the ground to ascertained the level of destruction caused by the inferno and that the assessment report revealed that the goods and items destroyed in the inferno includes several bags of Groundnuts, Coos and Maize, household items and materials like cloths and cooking utensil have also been destroy by the fire incident in Medina-Fonkio Village.

The Regional Disaster Coordinator highlighted the need for people to be mindful and be cautious of fire related incident. He further mentioned that his committee plans to embark on a massive community outreach for more awareness creation.

The Regional Disaster Coordinator said they have conducted series of community sensitisation on the impact of bush and domestic fires as in line with the Regional Contingency Plan. He also cited the need for early controlled burning and creation of fire belt around the forest.

Mr. Saidy further appealed to the people of the region to do more especially when it comes to issues like fire related incident saying LRR is a region prone to bush and domestic fires and that fire related incidents continue to cause lots of damages not only to people’s properties but also to the forest cover.

He finally extended his office sympathy to the affected family of Yaya Ceesay on the incident.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR