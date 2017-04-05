Fisheries Minister Enjoins Gambians to Take a Lead in Development Process

The Minister of Fisheries has made it clear that nobody will come from outside to develop ‘our country’ for us, thus calling on citizens to take a lead role in the country’s development process.

James F. Gomez was speaking recently during a mass political rally staged by the People’s Progressive Party at Fitzgerald Street in Banjul.

Minister Gomez stated; “We are ready to develop The Gambia because if we don’t do it, nobody will do it for us. That is why we bring forward candidates that are competent to represent the people at the National Assembly. You will not regret voting the three candidates identified for you by Team Tahawal Banjul,”

Gomez, who served as Mayor for Banjul City for ten years during the PPPs regime, noted that it is only through unity that they can develop as a country.

He made reference to President Barrow’s remarks for the people vote for the strongest candidates, adding that in Banjul they are comfortable with the three candidates nominated by the Team Tahawal Banjul, namely: Fatoumatta Touma Njie, PPP candidates for Banjul South, Muhammed Ndow, PPP candidate for Banjul Central and Ousman Sillah – PDOIS candidate for Banjul North, who were all present at the occasion.

He called on party supporters not to vote people based on relationship, but based on the productivity of the individual.



by Madi S. Njie