FJT Receives Senegalo-Gambian Ambassador

Ambassador Paul Badji of the Senegalo-Gambian permanent secretariat, Thursday afternoon paid courtesy call to minister of Women’s Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang at her office in Banjul.

Speaking to reporters shortly after a closed door meeting with Madam Tambajang, Ambassador Badji revealed that his visit to the vice president was for him to have a discussion with Madam Tambajang on the activities of his office as he recently assumed the position at the secretariat.

He said the Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat is an interstate institution between Senegal and The Gambia. And the office depends on what he called the consultative commission which is presided over by the Vice President of The Gambia and the Prime Minister of Senegal.

“We have needs at the office level and projects we want to implement, so we discussed issues relating to that and other issues like how to strengthen democracy and development of The Gambia,” he disclosed.

According to him, the reaction of Madam Tambajang to his visit is very positive because she expressed very strong support both at her level and that of The Gambia government as a whole. “As you know we depend entirely on the good relationship between the two countries, if the relations are good our office can perform better,” he added.

Ambassador Badji lamented that his office is in need of human resources in order to be able to implement programmes and projects that they envisage in the political, cultural, and social and infrastructure sectors. He added that The Gambia has to appoint one of the directors at the Secretariat who will mainly be in charge of trade and economic issues, adding that they already have an officer from The Gambia who is director of Defence and Security.

He noted that the relationship between The Gambia and Senegal embraces all the domains that one could imagine because the two countries are very closely linked so there are many issues to solve together.

by Fatou Sowe