Follow The Money Co-founder in Gambia Visit

The Co-founder of Follow The Money Initiative, a Nigeria-based youth-led project that seeks to advocate for the efficient use of public funds, thereby promoting good governance, yesterday arrived in The Gambia.

Hamzat Lawal’s visit is aimed at strengthening and training officials and volunteers of the already established Follow The Money Gambia Chapter.

It is an initiative of Connected Development [CODE], founded by Hamzat Lawal and Oludotun Babayemi.

The Country coordinator of Follow The Money Gambia Chapter, Marr Nyang, said the visit of Lawal was significant as it will ensure that a strong foundation is built for the advocacy of The Gambia Chapter in its strive to promote good governance in the country. “Lawal is coming to train members of project Gambia Chapter on how to track public funds and make sure they are being used as designed.”

He described Lawal’s visit as timely, as it would further boost the work of the initiative in Gambia, saying, “Gambians will be able to learn best practices used in Nigeria to fight against corruption and promote hard-to-reach community development,” he added.

Marr maintained that Lawal is a great young leader doing a great job in Africa and encouraged his fellow young Gambians to make the best use of his short stay.

FTM Mission,

The non-partisan, non-profit national institute on money in state politics promotes an accountable democracy by compiling comprehensive campaign-donor, lobbyist, and other information from government disclosure agencies nationwide and making it freely available.

What They do

The institute researches and archives a 50-state federal/state database of contributions documenting $50+ billion, plus more than 2 million state lobbyist-client relationships that are registered annually.

Recent expansions include selected local level data, collecting independent spending reports for federal campaigns and in 31 states, and lobbying spending in 20 states.

by Tida Janneh