Foni Bintang NAM Calls on Gov’t. to Take Lead Role in National Reconciliation

The member for Foni Bintang Karanai has called on the government of The Gambia to take a leading role in the national reconciliation process in the country, especially in his area where post-election violence occurred most.

Hon. Momodou Camara made this appeal during his contribution to the Second Ordinary Session of the First Session of the National Assembly General Elections of 6th April 2017.

“We cannot have meaningful development without peace and stability in any country, which The Gambia is not an exception; and I think it is key to be reconciling first in the country,” Hon. Camara said.

Hon. Camara urged The Gambia government to consider reconciliation very seriously, adding that his area was the most affected area of post-election violence throughout the country.

Foni Bintang Karanai representative reminded his fellow NAMs about the post-election violence which occurred in his area two days after the National Assembly elections.

According to him, security forces arrested his people during the fracas, whom he said, are still reporting to the various police stations.

Hon. Camara suggested that if there should be any reconciliation committee in the country, the people leading the process should be neutral, noting that did not happen in his area.

Hon. Ousman Touray, a member for Sabach Sanjal suggested that setting up of a National Reconciliation Committee is crucial to every patriotic Gambian.

The Nominated member Hon. Ya Kumba Jaiteh urged her fellow NAMs to set-up a National Truth and Reconciliation Committee, adding that Gambians should start up with healing process before anything.

Many NAMs who contributed during the motion appealed to government to provide their areas with good road network, GSM network and portable safe drinking water and others.

by Lamin B. Darboe