Foni Communities Fleeing over Presence of ECOMIG Troops

Villagers in Foni Kansala District in the West Coast Region (WCR) near the Gambia-Senegal border are fleeing their homes amid rumours that ECOMIG Forces in the country are launching an attack on Cassamace in Senegal using Gambian soil.

Our reporter who visited Luluchor, Kampat, and Baipal villages in Foni Kansala District on Friday described the situation in these areas as frustrating.

Almost the entire people in these villages have moved to Kampat, Bwiam and Kanfenda.

The decision by the communities to abandon their homes is as a result of the ECOMIG Forces stationing in a bush between Bajagar and Luluchor village thus causing panic within these areas as more than five hundred people, mainly women and children have fled to nearby villages for their “safety”.

Bajagar village is where the main market is; therefore the women are now afraid to go to the market because of the presence of the ECOMIG troops in the vicinity.

Students from the affected villages are not going to school, as their parents decided to flee with them to villages that are in the main Trans-Gambia highway within the Foni Kansala District of WCR.

The villagers said nobody has informed them about the mission of the ECOMIG troops in their area. “Well they arrived in the area on Tuesday 22nd of April, 2017 around 3-4pm with their heavy arms, Machine Guns among other weapons. We decided to move to villages that are around the Trans-Gambia Highway because we have never seen such kind of weapons. Besides, we are not informed of their coming in the area and rumours reaching us are indicating that they are going to attack Casamance,” Gibril Badgie, the Alkalo of Luluchor told our reporter.

Badgie said since the arrival of the ECOMIG forces in the area on the 22nd of February, almost everyday people are fleeing the area.

“We have never seen such kind of weapons before, besides we are not far from the border. And everybody knows the problem that exists in the Cassamace. Therefore, since we received the information about their arrival and we don’t know their operation, we decided to move our children and women to villages that are on the main highway. There are 12 compounds in my village but I can tell you that all of them have left the village,” he disclosed.

The Luluchor village Alkalo noted that the most unfortunate part of the incident is the fact that their children are not going to school at the moment. “Lot of them supposed to sit for their Grade-9 examination but with the presence of the troops they are not going to school,” he explained.

He as well disclosed that they also received information that some of the Senegalese forces heading to Binjioner are coming to attack Cassamace. So these troops that are between Luluchor and Bajagar are going to reinforce them.

“The government should inform us about their mission within our surrounding villages. I can tell you that with the presence of the troops, women are not going to their garden, thus feeding is becoming a problem for us,” the village alkali told our reporter in an interview.

Mr. Badgie urged the government to remove the troops around their area or to inform them of their mission within the Foni Kansala District with a view to enabling them return to their homes and continue on their normal business.

For her part, Musu Jarju of Luluchor also expressed similar sentiments on the panic that has been generated by the presence of ECOMIG forces in their area. “These days only the Almighty Allah knows the way we are suffering because at night we don’t sleep. If I said we are not in a difficult situation am lying to you because this troops are in the middle of our villages,” she bemoaned emotionally .

She added that they only come to Luluchor during day time to cook for their husbands who decided to remain in the village.

The Alkali of Baipal Village in the Foni Kansala District Ismalie Bojang said since he received the information about the presence of the ECOMIG forces in the area he called a general meeting in his village and informed them about the development. “One of the Alkalos in the area informed the Sibanor Police Station about the development, but when they visited the area they later told us to sit in our compounds. Thus, we felt that is not safe for us to stay in our villages because their guns are pointed in our area,” he added.

Asked by the reporter weather they asked the ECOMIG forces about their mission in the area, he said ‘no’ adding that those people are in the bush and is not safe to go there and question them about their mission.

“I received information from Binjoiner and my sister who is in Binjoiner advised me to move my family to Kampat because the soldiers said if they are going home they will remove this bad people in Cassamace. And we are in the border so we decided to flee. As am speaking to you am going to take along my hens, cattle, goats and sheep with me,” he said.

The National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala District Buba Bojang said on Tuesday 22nd April around 3-4pm they received information about the presence of ECOMIG forces in the vicinity of the Foni, adding that their presence has left many villages around the border area nervous.

“Actually we don’t know their reason for coming, so the inhabitants in Baipal and other villages felt unsafe and decided to flee. Their reason of moving is probably out of the belief that these people are coming to attack the region of Cassamace. So this led to the movement of people to the villages by the main highway. We also contacted a staff at the United Nations Human Rights for Refugee (UNHCR) to come and make assessment, they promised to dispatch a team in the area but still now we did not receive them,” the FoniKansala parliamentarian stated.

The National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala noted that at first they received nearly 70 people in Kampat and other constituencies like Foni Bintang Karainai probably the figure is more than that. “I can tell you that almost 300 to 400 people are moving presently. If they continue to stay in the place likely, the number will increase gradually,” he added.

The vice Principal of Kappa Basic Cycle School Omar ID Kinteh affirmed that the attendance of students since the ECOMIG Forces arrived in the surrounding villages has reduced drastically. “Well at the moment we are here, but if the situation continues like this we will also go for our own safety,” he said, adding that The Regional Education Directorate is already aware of the issue.

The Public Relations Officer of the ECOMIG Forces in the Gambia Colonel Ngum when contacted debunked the rumours that they are going to attack Cassamace. He said part of their new mandate is to ensure the security of the whole country. “Anywhere that we felt is not secure, we will deploy our forces at that area. The ECOMIG Forces are here for all Gambians and we will continue to ensure the security of the country,” he told our reporter.

by Momodou Jawo