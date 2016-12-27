Foni Jarrol APRC Disassociates from Visit to Coalition Leaders

The supporters and executive committee members of the ruling Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party have disassociated themselves from those who claimed to have represented Foni while visiting the coalition leaders at their base. The APRC loyalists in the district said they have not and will never visit the coalition leaders to pledge allegiance and sympathise with them.

Speaking at a meeting held at Jarrol village over the weekend, the National Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Alhagie S. Jammeh said the APRC executive committee of Foni Jarrol disassociated themselves from the media report that the people in the area visited the coalition leader last week, saying those went there were not representing Foni Jarrol as mentioned by the media.

“Those people are the people who voted for the coalition and they do not represent the whole of Foni Jarrol,” said Hon. Jammeh.

According to him, Foni Jarrol as a district never opposed a sitting government and this, he went on, dates back to the First Republic and assured that they will never do so in any circumstance.

He maintained that Foni Jarrol’s loyalty to President Jammeh and the APRC Party is stronger today than ever before. He said, because the APRC government under President Jammeh has done a lot for them.

The vice-chairperson of Foni Jarrol APRC executive committee, Fatou Sambou, said those people who went to meet the coalition leader do not represent them as a constituency.

The councilor of Sintet ward, Momodou Bah, said the people of Foni Jarrol voted massively for the APRC party in December 1 presidential election.

“We had so many polling stations in Foni Jarrol and President Jammeh has won in all of them, so this goes to show that the people of Foni Jarrol are committed to APRC party today than ever before.”

Kaddy Jammeh on behalf of the women of Foni Jarrol said that the entire women folk of Foni Jarrol are still behind President Jammeh and his party the APRC.

She emphasised that those people who went to meet the coalition leader did not represent the masses of Foni Jarrol as a constituency but instead they went there on behalf of sympathisers of the coalition in Foni Jarrol.

The former APRC constituency chairman and current adviser to the committee, Yaya Tamba reiterated that that group represent themselves as supporters of the collation. “They went there because they voted for them but not as representatives of Foni Jarrol constituency.”

He indicated that the people of Foni Jarrol will continue to show their allegiance to President Jammeh and his party, adding that Foni Jarrol never opposed a ruling government since in the First Republic.