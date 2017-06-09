Foni Kansala MP Disagrees with Kanilai DemonstrationFoni Kansala MP Disagrees with Kanilai Demonstration

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Foni Kansala Constituency has described last week Friday’s demonstration in Kanilai which claimed the life of one person and left scores injured as an unfortunate incident.

In condemning the act, he expressed disappointment with the Information minister’s statement, who said rubber bullets were used and one person sustain minor injury. “Honestly if you are in a position of responsibility, I believe if you get information is better to verify it before sharing it with the whole world.”

Musa Amul Nyassi was responding to Daily Observer’s Omar Wally, during an exclusive interview who asked him whether last week’s demonstration was legal or illegal and if he was aware of it or not.

Amul Nyassi who once served as Local Government minister under Jammeh’s administration said he has put it to his people that they have put up issues that led to the demonstration and he said to them that before they embarked on the demonstration, they should have informed him.

“They elected me to the position I’m today, I’m the liaison between them and the government, so they should have contacted me, either invite me or come to me to say this are the reservations they have in connection with military presence in Kanilai, then I would have known what to do.”

‘They embark on a demonstration and I being their National Assembly member was not put in picture, I knew it when results started coming out and the results were all negative resulting to the death of one person and leaving scores injured.”

When he was asked many people view Foni as not been cooperating with the new government and what is reason behind? In respond, Amul said; “I totally refutes those accusation, is unfounded and untrue, the people of Foni no matter the percentage they gave to APRC in presidential and the recently concluded National Assembly elections, they are fully aware that there is change of government.”

He added that all that they can do is to join hands together and give the government the support that is required from them. The people are not against the presence of soldiers in Foni, what they were demonstrating was that the forces are staying in an area where the cattle go for grazing.

“What they notice is when their children go to those areas to chase their cattle, the ECOMIG forces will chase them and when they get hold of them, they will either whip them or ask them to monkey dance and in some cases they will detained them for longer periods before releasing them.”

He added that another thing is that the women and young people can no longer go to those areas to fetch firewood and whenever the ECOMIG sees them they chase them away. “Casamance is no go area, we all know that Casamance is already mined with land mines, so who will risk your life to go and fetch firewood in a place where you can either go and come back or go and will never come back.”

Further asked if he was instigating his people against the government, Amul said; “My belief is I’m peace loving Gambian and all I advocate in the Gambia is peace, stability, tolerance and I will continue promoting peace and stability.” He went on to say that if there is anybody viewing him differently that is their own business. “I don’t have to listen to detractors and I belief I will not be detracted, I’m focus in the development of my people and the Gambia,” he said.

“My message to my people is let us be peace lovers and advocate for peace and if Foni is in turmoil it means the whole nation is in turmoil”.