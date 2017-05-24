Food Fortification Workshop Opens in Banjul

A two day workshop on Food Fortification began yesterday at a local hotel in Senegambia.

Speaking at the high level training, Darrell Sexstone, the EU programme manager for Agriculture Food and Nutritional Security, Climate Change, stated that the effects of poor nutrition represent one of the most serious and preventable tragedies of our time, noting that the World Health Organisation considers that poor nutrition is the single most important threat to the world’s health.

He said in many developing countries, it is an underlying cause of at least one-third of all child deaths and 20% of maternal mortalities every year.

Sexstone stated that millions of children do survive, but those that survive grow up stunted with a low height for their age and impaired mental development.

He pointed out that back in 2012, in the framework of the London Global Hunger event, the European Commission undertook a commitment to support partner countries in reducing the number of children under-five who are stunted by at least 7 million by 2025, adding that every country, including The Gambia has its part to play in reaching this goal.

He noted that in March 2013, the European Commission then issued a communication on Maternal and Child Nutrition in the EU’s External Assistance.

He disclosed that the EU is a major financial actor in terms of food and nutrition security, noting that financial allocations towards rural development, territorial planning, sustainable agriculture and food and nutrition security amounted to an average of over 1 billion euros annually for the period 2006-2011.

The EU programme manager for Agriculture Food and Nutritional Security, Climate Change, revealed that The Gambia received allocations to deal with the 2007/2008 food crisis and also under the MDG initiative, adding that with the MDG programme coming to an end in the coming months, the EU has embarked on a new round of programming activities in the area of food and nutrition security.

According to him, under nutrition taps individuals and society in the vicious circle of poverty, children growing up in poor households are more likely to suffer from under nutrition, which undermines their ability to learn and make them more prone to disease and illness, adding that this hinders a child’s capacity to secure a job as an adult and to led a productive life, thus perpetuating generational poverty.

Modou C. Yassin Phall, executive director of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) described the workshop as timely, noting that micro-nutrient is a major public health problem in The Gambia.

He noted that people consumption of sugar and fat is high in the country and such is causing obesity

He thus advised participants to take the workshop seriously.

by Momodou Faal

& Sally Senghore