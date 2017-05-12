Former President Jammeh’s Brothers STILL DetainED

2 of the 3 brothers of the former President, Yahya Jammeh who were arrested by the police are still detained, pending investigations.

According to a police source, the trio are being investigated over missing cattle at the former president’s Kanilai farm.

The trio, Jalamang Jammeh, Sainey Jammeh and Araba Jammeh were arrested and taken to Bwiam before transferring them to the police headquarters in Banjul, a source close to the family and police command told us.

At the time of gathering this article, the former president’s senior brother, Araba Jammeh was said to have been bailed on health grounds but asked to report to the police the following day.

When contacted, the police spokesperson APS Conta confirmed the detention of the former president’s brothers.

by Momodou Jawo