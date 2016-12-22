Foundation Stone for New Health Post in Jammagen Laid

The Governor of the Central River Region, Alh Omar Khan has laid the foundation stone of a new health post at Jammagen village in Niani district, CRR north.

The two hundred and sixty thousand Dalasi health post project, is being funded by the US Embassy under its self-help project. The project is meant to support communities in hard-to-reach areas.

Laying the foundation stone, Governor Khan underscored the significance of health in national development, noting that health is key in the development of any nation.

He commended the American Embassy for their tremendous contribution towards increasing access to health care services in the country.

Governor Khan acknowledged that the provision of affordable health facility is part of Gambia government’s top priority. “You will agree with me that the development of any nation depends on the health status of its population and investing in health care services means contributing to national development,” he noted.

For his part, the Chief of Niani Alh, Pierre Bah highlighted the importance of the project especially to the communities in the area.

He revealed that about sixteen villages will benefit from this health post, saying these are communities far from a health facility.

Chief Bah applauded the American Embassy for funding such an important project for the rural community and enjoined others NGOs and embassies to emulate the humanitarian support of the US Embassy.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Fatoumatta Bah and Wurrie Jawo both hailed the American Embassy for their contribution towards improving the welfare of rural women.

The duo acknowledged that the main beneficiaries of the project are women and children.

They lamented that they have been travelling long distance to access clinic or health post.

The move, they went on, will now ease the burden of travelling long distances especially during clinic days. They equally urged mothers and care-givers to make the best use of the health talk programmes.

The Alkalolu of Jamwelly and Jammagen villages, Batchy Jawo and Borri Bah; and the VDC chairperson, Serimang Bah, all expressed appreciation to the US Embassy for providing them such an important project.

They described the US Embassy as real partners who are always giving them the much-needed support.

They hailed the move, acknowledging that the health post when completed will benefit hundreds of Gambians and non-Gambians alike.

by Lamin SM Jawo