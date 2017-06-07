His Excellency Attila Lajos, ambassador head of EU Delegation to The Gambia has said that a free press is fundamental to a democratic society, noting that it circulates news, information, ideas, comment and opinion and holds those in authority to account.

According to him, the press provides the platform for many voices to be heard.

The ambassador head of EU Delegation to The Gambia made these remarks on Monday while presiding over the opening ceremony of a three days capacity building training of Gambian Security Forces on Freedom of Expression and the Safety of Journalist held at a local hotel in Senegambia.

The training, being organised by Article 19 in support of UNESCO and the European Union, brought together security officials from the Police, The Gambia Armed Forces, The Drug Law Enforcement Agencies The Gambia as well as The Gambia Immigration Department.

“Undoubtedly, media can be an irritant to governments around the world, but is not the enemy. If we limit press freedom, what happens to democracy? A democratic government is supposed to be accountable to the people who voted it into power, and a free press informs the people about what is happening so the people, the voters (including your individual-private-selves) can hold their representatives accountable,” he indicated.

His Excellency Attila Lajos stated that there must be a genuine dedicated leadership within the force and the government, saying President Barrow has vowed to protect the freedom of the press and there is a lot of work to be done to rewrite the demanding legislation which is still in place today.

The minister of Communication Information and Infrastructure, Demba Ali Jawo said that the security forces need to be sensitised about how to foster a cordial environment for freedom of expression while ensuring the safety of journalists in practising their profession thus made this training necessarily for the consolidation of their new found freedom and democracy dispensation.

“The government want to reiterate it position to implement the UN plan of action of the safety of journalist and the issue of impurity. In this regard, plan is underway to repeal all repression laws that hinder freedom of expression which subjected journalist to work in a difficult circumstance,” Minister Jawo stated.

He informed the participants that discussions are at an advance stage with stakeholder like the Gambia Press Union (GPU), Article 19 and the Ministry of Justice to work together towards the development and enactment of a freedom of information act and the formulation of a media friendly regulatory framework.

Mr, Leszek Jereme Bialy of the regional office for UNESCO, stated that this training programme respond perfectly to this mission as its main objective is to improve the capacities of security forces in The Gambia to guarantee freedom of expression and the safety of journalists in the context of the implementation of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalist and the issue of impunity, coordinated by UNESCO and endorsed in April 2012 by the chief executive board of all UN bodies.



by Momodou Jawo