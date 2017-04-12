Free Rice for Farmers Soon -O.J.

Omar Jallow, alias O.J., the Agriculture Minister, has said he was discussing with development partners to supply free food products to Gambian farmers.

He said he already started the discussions at the Ministry level with development partners, and arrangements are at an advanced stage for supply of rice and other food products to farmers.

Hon. Jallow, who is also the PPP leader made these remarks during a meeting, in Lower Fulladou West, Upper and Lower Saloum and Nianija constituencies in the Central River Region of The Gambia.

He further said the supply of such food products used to be offered during the PPP regime, but it was discontinued after Yahya Jammeh took over power in 1994.

O.J. promised farmers in the Central River Region that the usual supply of rice and other food products would soon commence.

He further said Agriculture is his area, and therefore, promised to work with farmers to improve farming conditions.

by Madi S. Njie