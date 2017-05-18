French Ambassador Reveals Plans to Lead French Investors to Gambia

The French ambassador to the Gambia based in Senegal has disclosed his plans of bring French investors in the Gambia, saying that his Dakar based French embassy will soon lead a delegation of French investors to explore potential areas of investment opportunities geared towards uplifting the socio-economic development of the people of The Gambia.

Ambassador Christopher Bigot was speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after a courtesy call to the Lower River Regional Governor Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh, at her office at Mansakonko on Sunday.

Ambassador Bigot told journalists that the purpose of his visit to rural Gambia which took him to Janjanbureh, Farrafenni and Soma was meant for them to have firsthand information on issues and challenges facing people in the rural Gambia.

He explained that a report would be compiled after the tour and it would form part of his embassy’s discussion with President Barrow and Cabinet ministers and the National Assembly speaker at a meeting to be held soon in The Gambia.

“As the French ambassador to The Gambia, I met President Barrow in Paris recently and this time around as part of my routine visit to The Gambia, we thought it to be useful to go to Janjanbureh, Farafenni and Soma to have a view of rural areas of The Gambia before going back to Banjul to meet President Barrow and Cabinet minister and the National Assembly speaker in The Gambia” he said.

He described his meeting with the governoras fruitful and here in LRR was also very interesting to get the governor’s point of view and to understand the issues of the Trans-Gambia Bridge Project, because this bridge when completed would change and boost the economy of the country and the West African region in general.

After meeting with President Barrow of The Gambia, he said, his embassy would lead French investors operating in Senegal to come to the Gambia to discuss on ways and means in which the people of France can come in to create and support The Gambia through investment in fields of education, agriculture, communication and energy sector so as to improve and help Gambians including youths to get employment opportunities to work both day and night in the country.

For her, Governor Fanta Samateh Manneh saluted the French ambassador and councilor for visiting her region, while informing the ambassador and his delegation that LRR is amongst the six regions with decentralised government institutions and departments in operation.

Fabakary Sanneh, the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council thanked the French diplomat for his visit to rural Gambia.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR