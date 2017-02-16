GADHOH Commends Dutch Charity for Restoring Borehole

The executive director of The Gambia Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (GADHOH) behalf of the association has commended “Goods for Gambia” for restoring the association’s borehole water supply system.

Dodou Loum, who was sspeaking to reporters recently at GADHOH headquarters in Kanifing, expressed gratitude to the Holland-based charity for successfully undertaking the repair work, which cost D45, 000.

Loum expressed optimism that the partnership between GADHOH and the Dutch Charity will continue to grow from strength to strength towards the full realisation of the human rights of the deaf and hard of hearing in The Gambia.

He revealed that the partnership between the two organisations all started when some members of GADHOH met the Dutch couple, Mr Allen Johnson and Ms Renetta, who work for the Dutch charity.

“The couple developed keen interest in helping the deaf association during a brief conversation we had with them highlighting the association’s vision and mission and strategies as well as the challenges it is faced with” he added.

Morr Touray, chairman of Goods for Gambia in the country, indicated that they first supported the association with a set of jersey.

He recalled that last month they also supported Serrekunda Hospital with 20 computers among other valuable items.

He added; “The charity had supported the University of The Gambia, Sukuta Primary School, Brikama Primary School and other institutions and Gambians in need”.

Touray maintained that the charity is committed to supporting GADHOH and the entire Gambian population.

by Samba Jawo