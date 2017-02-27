GAF, ECOMIG Forces Destroy Anti-Personnel Mines

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in collaboration with ECOMIG forces on Friday 24th February 2017 kicked-off the destruction of anti-personnel mines in its inventory as well as expired munitions.

The exercise took place at Pallody range in Sabach Sanjal, North Bank Region (NBR).

“This comes as The Gambia is a signatory to the Ottawa Convention, which is the prohibition on the production, purchase, use, stockpiling and transfer of anti personnel mines,” Lieutenant Kemo Kanuteh, acting GAF Public Relations Officer (PRO) told the Daily Observer.

The Gambia Armed Forces, according to its acting spokesman, also destroyed expired munitions such as grenades, 60mm mortar shells, RPG 7 shells, LPG 14mm shells.

by Alieu Ceesay