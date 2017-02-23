Gambia @ 52: Echoes From Independence Celebration

Gambians and well-wishers from far and near on Saturday stormed the Independence Stadium in Bakau to witness the country’s 52nd independence anniversary, which also saw the inauguration of President Adama Barrow.

The stadium pavilions were filled to the brim with thousands left outside compelled to follow the event on giant screens.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Observer on the sideline of the event, Binta Ndow from Tabokoto said she was quite honoured and proud to witness the event, which she described as historic in the annals of Gambian history.

Kujeh Bah from Bakau congratulated President Barrow on his victory, while calling on Gambians to go back to business and allow the government to carry on with its policies and programmes. “I want to see every Gambian supporting the new system and to also understand that the future of this country lies in our hands. We should not expect that President Barrow would be responsible for our daily meals just because we supported the Coalition. We should be ready to work and earn decent living.”

Baboucarr Kijera, a youth described the event as a historic one that he could not afford to miss as he prayed for the President to be able to realise all his dreams for the country. “I want him to work on the economy to better improve the lives and livelihoods of all Gambians.”

Muhammed Kah is a US-based Gambian and was among the many that flew into the country just to grace the event. He said; “I like the attitude of President Adama Barrow by opening the doors for all minds, ideas and people that are into business. There are so many people that I know in America and Europe that can now come to The Gambia and start businesses easily.”

While many had entered the stadium, many could not make it in .One among those is Isatou Daffeh, who was disappointed and had to rush home to follow the event on TV. “I think the new government should consider building a bigger stadium for such events. I am really not happy that I could not get in to watch the event,” she told the Daily Observer.

