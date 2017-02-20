Gambia @ 52: President Barrow Inaugurated

The Gambian president, His Excellency Adama Barrow, has hailed Gambians electorates who helped vote him to the highest office of the land for what he called their astuteness.

President Barrow, who took the oaths of office as the third president at the country’s 52nd Independence Anniversary at the Independent Stadium on Saturday, 18th February, 2017, said that Gambians have exercise their civic rights in a peaceful and non-violent manner throughout the elections.

The occasion was a spectacular of joy as people gathered to witness the swearing in of the country’s third president. The crowd wildly burst into a stunning welcome as President Barrow’s motorcade sluggishly pierced the historical Independence Stadium, prepared to take the prescribed oaths of office.

Mr. Barrow, being initially inaugurated at The Gambian Embassy in Dakar in January, took three distinct oaths of Office, administered by the Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan Jallow and later inspected the Guards of Honour as the nation’s new commander-in-chief.

The occasion was graced by 5 heads of state from Africa including the Senegalese president, MackySall as the special guest of honour of the ceremony, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, and Ghana’s Nana Kufo Ado among others.

“I will not do justice without recognising and expressing my sincere appreciation to The Gambian Diaspora. They spent their time and their resources to support my candidacy through the social media. They encouraged family members and friends to vote for me,” he said.

“This is a victory for democracy. It is a victory belonging to all Gambians,” he said, adding it was a decision of all Gambians to change a government which, he said has entrenched itself through the ballot box, making it possible to be at this memorable occasion.

He added that The Gambia has now changed forever and that people are conscious of the fact that they can put a government in office as well as remove it.

The president sent a powerful message, signaling the power of our democracy in future. “No government will ever be able to entrench itself against the will of The Gambian people,” he said. According to him, this is the lesson we must draw from the change that has been brought by the people.

He was honest with Gambian people, saying that the challenges the nation is confronting are real, and that his government has inherited an economy that has declined as a result of political uncertainty. “During the political impasse, businesses were shut down, offices and schools were closed, foreign missions scaled down their staff, 50, 000 people left the country and over 126, 000 became internally displaced.”

This political impasse, the president acknowledged has restricted the movement of people and made the government ungovernable. He pointed out that the country would have remained in such a situation if the new government had not found a political solution.

President Barrow voiced out his love for the children, saying he is committed to ensuring the survival, protection and development of all children. “We will work to improve nutrition, sanitation, access to clean drinking water and ensure that primary health care is accessible and affordable to both rural and urban centres.”

He said that basic éducation shall be free, accessible and compulsory. “All Gambian children must go to school,” he said.

On health, the President said that the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare would be charged with the responsibility of doing an inventory on the needs for hospitals in the country in order to determine the inputs necessary to upgrade health services. “It is to ensure staff audit in order to identify constraints and development and develop programmes to enhance staff motivation,” he said.

by Bekai Njie